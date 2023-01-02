VH welcomes Nitish, Lalu's comments on Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Sunday welcomed the comments of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav about the leading Opposition parties in the next Lok Sabha elections and projecting Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition parties.

VH said the comments of the two tall leaders of the country were praiseworthy and termed their comments as a great development. He urged the other Opposition political parties of the country to extend their support to the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. VH said it was the right time for the Opposition parties to respond on the issue.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, VH alleged that Modi failed to fulfil his promises to the people of the country.

He said the people were facing problems and added that Rahul Gandhi was holding his Bharat Jodo Padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He made it clear that Rahul Gandhi was the alternative leader for the country.