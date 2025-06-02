Live
VHP calls for ‘Chalo Old City – Operation Gau Mata’ today
Hyderabad: Questioning how vehicles with cows could enter the city despite having check-posts in the outskirts, the Telangana Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Sunday gave a call for ‘Chalo Old City Operation Gau Mata’ on June 2.
The VHP leaders, including State publicity chief P Balaswami urged all supporters to gather at the VHP State office in Koti before 9 am to proceed to the Old City. The organisation asserts that despite cow slaughter prohibition laws and numerous check-posts, cows are being illegally transported into the city. They demand police action against smugglers and ensure seized cows are sent to registered goshalas.
The leaders clarified that the “cow protection” activities adhere strictly to law, while accusing “cow killers” of brazenly violating regulations and even using expensive vehicles to smuggle calves. They criticised senior police officials for threatening VHP activists, instead urging them to act against illegal transporters, some of whom have faced ‘rude’ behaviour from the police when reporting smuggling.
As Bakrid approaches, the VHP expressed alarm that thousands of cows were reportedly confined in the Old City. It called upon the Hindu community and cow devotees to participate in the protest in large numbers; it demanded GHMC disclose figures of seized cows and their current location.