VHP demands CM to take up padayatra at temples

Hyderabad: On the heels of the vandalisation of a temple in Shamshabad Airport Colony, another temple was vandalised by the miscreants in Jukal village in Shamshabad.

Condemning the attack on the temple, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded the police reveal the name of the person responsible. The VHP National Spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar took to X demanding revelation of the name of the ‘fanatic’ in the attack. Shashidhar said, “Accused who vandalised Mathaji temple in Jukal village near Shamshabad last night is fanatic Saleem (reliable information).

Last night, the name of the accused was told as Raju. The police should reveal the details of the fanatics; the terrorist aspects behind the attacks should be revealed.” There have been several incidents in the city where the miscreants have vandalised the temples in different parts of the city. The Hindu organisations are up in arms over these attacks and have also taken protests.