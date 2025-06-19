VHP welcomes govt’s decision on cow protection

Hyderabad: Welcoming the decision taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for cow protection recognising the interest, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday said this should not be limited to papers and should be shown in practice.

The VHP leaders P Balaswamy, Gauraksha Bhakta Pramukh Isampally Venkanna and Saha Pramukh Ramesh welcomed the decision taken by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on cow protection. It expressed happiness on the comments of the CM that there was no turning back from protecting the cow heritage and protecting the cow, no matter what the cost.

The VHP leaders said that paying special attention to the issue of cow protection and appointing a committee of three high-ranking officials to formulate appropriate procedures for it was a great thing. However, they suggested that this should not be limited to words but should be put into practice. They wanted the state government to connect with cow lovers who were suffering for cow protection. They suggested that the state government should study the methodology adopted by the governments of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states on the cow protection process.

The VHP leaders especially asked the state government to visit the Go Vigyan Kendra in Devulaparu in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The VHP had recently demanded that 100 acres be allotted to the famous Vemulawada Rajanna Goshala. Based on that demand, the Chief Minister announced this. Similarly, the Chief Minister suggested that steps be taken to ensure that cow protection laws were implemented not only during the occasion of Bakrid but also on a daily basis. In this regard, they said that they had recently met the State Governor Jishnu Dev Verma and suggested that the cow protection laws be strictly implemented. They suggested that ample funds be allocated for setting up four state-of-the-art technology-based cow shelters in Vemulawada, Yadagirigutta, Enikepalli and the Agriculture University.

Similarly, special attention should be paid to setting up cow shelters on temple lands across the state, they said.