Video song on KCR as warrior creates buzz on social media

Hyderabad: Video song - " Ukku Gundenu Vokkasarannathakalanundade" ( My strong wish to touch KCR's brave heart for once) was creating sensation in social media. Penned by M Tirupati, State Municipal Administration and IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao unveiled the Video CD here on Wednesday.

Minister KTR said that the video is a remembrance of the sacrifices made by Telangana warrior BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and fulfilled the aspirations of Telangana people by achieving statehood for Telangana. KCR liberated Telangana people from discrimination in all sectors, the minister said .





KCR said the lyrics and music in the video song composed by Tirupati are heart touching. The video explained how CM KCR made the youngest state of Telangana as a role model for the entire country and held the heads high by Telangana people in the country.

KTR said that "Mana Bapu" KCR's song is meant to move everyone's heart and make them think. The song is a clear expression of CM KCR's dedication of his whole life for Telangana and fulfilled people's aspirations. KCR will remain in the hearts of people forever .

KTR congratulated Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Producer S Raghava and director Poorna for producing such a wonderful song.

Minister Harish Rao and MLC Naveen Kumar also congratulated M Tirupati for rendering the wonderful 'Mana Bapu KCR' song.