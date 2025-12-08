Vidyamandir Classes launches two centres in city

Hyderabad: Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), one of India’s most trusted coaching institutions with over four decades of academic excellence, has officially entered Hyderabad by launching two premium centres in Madhapur and Suchitra.

Known nationally for its strong track record in IIT-JEE, NEET, and Foundation coaching, VMC aims to bring its proven pedagogy and academic rigour to students across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The new Hyderabad centres are designed for students pursuing MPC with JEE and BiPC with NEET, offering modern classrooms, tech-enabled learning facilities, and structured academic support. The expansion fulfils the vision of Directors Gouthami Reddy Ch, Kiran Reddy Ch, and Mr. Chandra Shekar Reddy Gayam, who aim to bring national-level coaching quality to the region.

The launch event featured distinguished guests including Dr Satheesh Reddy, Former DRDO Chairman, and Guests of Honour Dr. Rajanikanth, Director of Symbiosis Hyderabad, and senior Congress leader Anumula Krishna Reddy. Admissions are now open for residential and day-scholar programmes, with VMC committed to maintaining its national benchmarks in discipline, pedagogy, and performance.