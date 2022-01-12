Vinod Kumar criticises BJP leaders visiting State

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday said that the State government would provide helicopters to the Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled States to witness the development in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Vinod Kumar took exception to the criticism by the BJP leaders against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "We welcome the BJP CM's, leaders, visiting the State. We will provide four helicopters to witness the development of the State. Let us compare Telangana with the States ruled by the BJP," said Vinod Kumar.

The TRS leader alleged that the BJP had won few seats in Telangana by telling lies. They have sought votes in the name of Ram Temple. KCR also developed Yadadri Temple but never publicised, he said adding the people of Telangana would not trust BJP. He also criticised the saffron leaders for accusing the opposition party leaders as traitors. He said, 'patriotism' was not a patent of the BJP.