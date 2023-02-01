Visitors can take a peep into history of 108 Divya Deshas

Hyderabad: The visitors to the 108 Divya Deshas and the 'Statue of Equality' in the Jeeyar Ashram at Muchintal near Shamshabad can now get to know the details of each temple in the form of an audio, thanks to the use of technology by the management. The visitors can hear information regarding the temple, history and significance at their convenient time period with Near Frequency Communication (NFC).

According to the management, besides the 216 feet Statue of Equality, the JIVA or Jeeyar Integrated Vedic Ashram has 108 Divya Deshas and each has some history and significance. The management is bringing a technology called NFC, which enables two devices to communicate wirelessly when they are close together. This would enable the visitors to get to know the details of the temple in the language of their choice. Presently, two languages English and Telugu are being provided. The content has been also provided and would help the visitors to have experience of audio visual self-guided tours. If the devotees want to listen in one minute, three minutes or five minutes, they can set the time and experience the details of the temples, said Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

The management also intends to have Augmented Reality Technology (AR) for providing information about Vedanth education. There are 27 pillars at the Ramanuja Swarna idol and there are plans to have information about Vedanth education about the era of Ramanujacharyulu, said Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Along with this a dynamic fountain would also be coming up near the Bhadra Vedi where there are 90 pillars where the life of Ramanujacharyulu would be showcased, which would be a different experience for the devotees. However, the management felt that financial resources would be needed for this.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that so far over two crore people have visited the Statue of Equality during the last one year. About 40 per cent of the works in the premises were yet to be completed, which would be finished soon.