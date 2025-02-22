Wah Taj! GHMC seals Banjara, unlocks after partial payment

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on property tax defaulters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sealed a well-known star hotel in Banjara Hills for failing to clear outstanding tax dues of Rs 1.43 crore.

The officials sealed the Taj Banjara Hotel, located in Banjara Hills, after it allegedly defaulted on property tax payments. Later, upon partial payment, the locks have been removed. The hotel is owned by Taj Group of Hotels, headquartered in Mumbai. On Friday, the hotel management cleared around Rs 55 lakh, and an assurance has been given on clearing the rest by March 10, said officials.

According to GHMC, the hotel management had been served multiple notices over the past few months regarding their unpaid taxes for over two years. However, despite the warnings, they reportedly failed to clear the dues, prompting the civic authorities to take stringent action. GHMC officials stated that such strict measures will continue against other tax defaulters in the city.

GHMC recently intensified its efforts to recover pending property taxes from commercial and residential properties across all the limits of GHMC. The civic authorities have launched a strict enforcement drive, targeting businesses and establishments with significant outstanding dues. The seizure of the star hotel is seen as a warning to other tax defaulters who have been evading payments despite repeated notices.