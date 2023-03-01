Water Aid Global executives visit Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Water Aid Global executives of three countries and Water Aid India Executive Madhavan visited the city to review various development works under the auspices of Water Aid India.

They visited Chacha Nehru Nagar Slum to see the water and sanitation related works being carried out with Rs 3.5 lakh of investment. The activities included laying down of borewell, repair of dilapidated old water storage tank and connection of borewell to 24- hour water supply to the community. The community also got water purification and hand washing facility at the Anganwadi and Basthi Dhawakhana (Community Clinic) for the welfare of children and pregnant women and elderly in the community.

The Global Executives appreciated the efforts of WaterAid India for the urban poor betterment. They also visited the Government Public School in Regimental Bazar to appraise drinking water treatment facility and hand wash station installed by WaterAid India with a cost of 4.10 lakhs rupees. The local GHMC Corporator Mrs. Deepika has also welcomed Global Executives and thanked them for the support.

Water Aid India, GHMC and Rainwater Project have come together to address the ground water depletion in the rapidly urbanizing Kondapur area and constructed a Groundwater Recharge facility which could save 1.6 crore liters per annum from the surrounding area of 17 acres. Water Aid Global Executives Kelly Parsons (America), Andrew McCarren (UK) and Rosie Wein (Australia) participated in these events. Also, Water Aid AP & T.S State Program Director Rajesh Rangarajan, Utkarsh, Senior Technical Specialist, City Coordinator Hari Prasad., Project Coordinator MNB Raju, Vinod, Technical Specialist, Community Facilitators, Mary, Ghousia, and Jyoti participated. ICDS officer Sunanda and local leaders and residents also participated in good numbers.