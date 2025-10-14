Water blockage snarls traffic in Punjagutta

Hyderabad: A minor water blockage in Punjagutta’s Srinagar Colony caused inconvenience to commuters earlier today, as excess water overflowed onto the road, leading to slow-moving traffic and brief disruptions in the locality. The flow of water, reportedly from an underground line, gradually accumulated across a stretch of the road, forcing vehicles to divert or navigate cautiously through the affected area.

Two-wheelers and small vehicles, in particular, found it difficult to pass, with the slippery surface increasing the risk of skidding. Although the water accumulation was not severe enough to cause a complete halt to movement, it visibly affected the smooth flow of traffic during peak hours, leading to a minor bottleneck at the entrance of the colony.

Pedestrians also faced difficulty as the stagnant water spread across the footpath and roadside. The situation highlighted the ongoing challenges in several inner colonies of Hyderabad, where a small drainage or pipeline issue can quickly cause road-level disruptions.

Authorities are expected to attend to the issue soon and restore normalcy. Meanwhile, commuters have been advised to take alternate routes wherever possible to avoid delays until the blockage is cleared. The incident underscored the importance of quick maintenance in high-traffic zones, where small leakages can swiftly escalate into larger public inconveniences.