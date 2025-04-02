Water Board MD inspects Kondapaka pumping station

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Water Board managing director Ashok Reddy inspected the Kondapaka pumping station on Tuesday, which is part of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project that supplies drinking water to Hyderabad. During the meeting, Ashok Reddy instructed the officials to take steps to ensure that there is no disruption in the water supply to the city, keeping the summer in mind.

He also instructed them to be alert at all times without there being any interruptions in pumping. He instructed them to prepare plans for the online monitoring system related to the supply from the inlet to the city and also very soon a flow metre to calculate every litre of water supplied to the city from Yellampally will be setup and to automate the metering system to monitor those details at the head office.

Standby motors should be prepared so that water supply is not interrupted in case of any emergency, such as pump repairs or burns. During inspection it was also suggested to undertake garden and beautification work in the vicinity of the pumping station, said a senior officer, Hyderabad Water Board.