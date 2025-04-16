Water Board rolls out drive to curb illegal use of motors

Hyderabad: To curb illegal motor usage in the city, the Hyderabad Water Board on Tuesday launched a motor-free tap water drive.

Hyderabad Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy, along with vigilance and local officials, visited Kakatiya Hills in Madhapur and conducted inspections during water supply. During the inspection, the MD interacted with a few residents.

On the first day of the drive, a total of 64 motors were seized in all the divisions so far, while 84 consumers were fined for using motors illegally. The maximum number of motors seized was in the O&M division, with 25 motors seized and fines levied.

Ashok Reddy stated that the Water Board is purifying and supplying water from distant places, so instead of wasting water, he asked them to use it only for drinking water needs. He said that while groundwater in the city is already running out, the demand for tankers has increased in some areas. He also appealed to the people not to waste the purified water for use in gardening, construction etc., as there is a possibility of water shortage in the coming days.

Highlighting about motors, the MD explained that if motors are attached to the taps and water is pumped, other consumers are facing problems due to low pressure water supply. Due to this, the demand for tankers is increasing. This drive will be conducted in all the divisions under the Water Board. If any consumer is caught fixing motors, they will be fined as per the rules of the Water Board and their motors will be seized. Consumers can call the Water Board customer care number 155313 and complain for violations, said a senior officer.