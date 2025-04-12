Water Board seizes eight illegal motors

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Water Board on Friday seized eight motors that were illegally attached to the pipeline. According to officials, in some areas, it has come to the attention of the Water Board officials that consumers are attaching motors to their pipeline. Due to this, water is being supplied to the remaining consumers with low pressure.

Doing so is a crime under the law. In this context, the Water Board vigilance officials are conducting regular inspections. The Water Board vigilance staff has identified consumers who are illegally supplying water by attaching electric motors directly to the Water Board pipeline and seized the motors. On Friday, O&M Division No-2, Moosarambagh Section visited areas 12,13,14 of Shalivahana Nagar Road and seized eight motors illegally attached to the pipeline.

“If any consumer is caught attaching motors to their drains like this, action will be taken against them as per the Water Board rules and the motors will be seized. If the motors are attached for the second time, a fine of Rs five thousand will be imposed and cases will be registered. Therefore, the Water Board is appealing to all consumers not to attach motors to drains,” said senior officer, Hyderabad Water Board.

“If there is low pressure water supply or any other problems arise in the water supply, they should contact the relevant manager, DGM, GM officials near them.