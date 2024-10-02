Water supply hit in parts of city as motors conk out at pump houses

Hyderabad: Frequent motor failures at local pump houses in several areas, particularly in the central and northern parts of the city, have caused ongoing disruptions in the water supply.

A few locals alleged that despite raising the issues on social media, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has been delaying to solve the issue.

They urged the water department to replace the decades-old motors and ensure regular maintenance, as these motors have never been replaced, and there is no backup when they malfunction.

Locals highlighted that, despite raising concerns about damaged motors, complaints are being closed with claims that the issues have been resolved. Affected areas include Alwal, Bolarum, Nampally, Red Hills, Asif Nagar, and Tolichowki.

Raj Shekar Reddy, a resident of Bollarum, said, “Malfunction or burning of water motors has become a common issue in our locality, and due to that, the water supply has been affected. Last week, we did not receive water for five days, and they only take action when we lodge a complaint. The main problem is that there is no backup in the pump house, as the motors are very old and they should be replaced.”

“Every month we have been facing this problem, and due to this there has been a problem in water supply. Due to this, we are forced to depend on bore water or tankers,” said Ramesh, a local of Nampally. Sai Teja, a social activist, said, "The lack of coordination between the electricity department and the water board leads to recurring motor issues. Officials only respond when there’s a major problem. Regular maintenance at pump houses would prevent these issues."