  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Water supply interruption on Feb 17

Water supply interruption on Feb 17
x
Highlights

The supply of water will be interrupted in many areas of the city for 24 hours from 6 am on February 17.

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many areas of the city for 24 hours from 6 am on February 17.

According to the Hyderabad Water Board officials, 900 mm diameter BF and NRV valves will be installed in the 3,000 mm diameter MS pumping main at Kondapaka pumping station as part of Godavari Drinking Water Supply Phase-1, which supplies drinking water to Hyderabad metropolis.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick