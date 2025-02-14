Water supply interruption on Feb 17

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many areas of the city for 24 hours from 6 am on February 17.

According to the Hyderabad Water Board officials, 900 mm diameter BF and NRV valves will be installed in the 3,000 mm diameter MS pumping main at Kondapaka pumping station as part of Godavari Drinking Water Supply Phase-1, which supplies drinking water to Hyderabad metropolis.