Weather report: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad in next 48 hours

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Hyderabad in the next 48 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weathermen attributed the reason to the rainfall is due to the low-pressure area over Odisha to Vidarbha and shear zone over 18-degree latitude.



The low-pressure will trigger low to moderate rainfall in Greater Hyderabad and heavy rainfall in some areas, the IMD officials said.



The IMD added that there might be changes in the weather conditions on Friday evening. "If the shear zone and low-pressure will be continued, it will result in heavy rainfall," the IMD said. It further added that due to the rainfall, the temperature may be dropped below the normal range.



On the other hand, most parts of the city on Thursday witnessed heavy rain. On Wednesday night, Hyderabad recorded an average rainfall of 68.9 mm of rainfall.

