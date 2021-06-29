Weather report: IMD issues five-day rain alert in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Weather report: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a five-day rain alert in Telangana till Saturday i.e. July 3. The weather man said that the state will witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by the thunderstorms for the next five days as monsoon turned active.

A warning was also issued that the rainfall likely to inundate low-lying areas and the IMD has suggested restricted traffic movement on the roads. The GHMC will issue an advisory on the same if required.

IMD director Naga Ratna in a press conference said that the Telangana has witnessed light rainfall in many places due to the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation of coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to the local forecast, the temperature in the state will come down due to the rains.