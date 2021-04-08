Weather Report: Thunderstorms likely in Hyderabad on April 9-11

Hyderabad Weather Report: The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain on April 9, 10 and 11, as Tuesday's trough from interior Tamil Nadu to Marathwada runs from Interior TN to north interior Karnataka. In a bulletin it said generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm will prevail on April 12 and 13. The day temperatures during the six days would be 39, 38, 38, 39, 37 and 37 respectively.

The bulletin warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph very likely to lash isolated places over Telangana on April 10 and 11

According to the bulletin, hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday. There was light rain of 1 cm at isolated places in the State. The highest maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad.

The day temperatures registered an appreciable rise ranging from 2.1to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts. They were normal in most parts and appreciably below normal by 3.1to 5 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The bulletin said the other day temperatures in the State were: Nizamabad 40.4, Mahbubnagar 39.8, Nalgonda 39.4, Medak & Ramagundam 39 each, Dundigal 38.5, Bhadrachalam 38.2, Hyderabad 37.6, Hakimpet 37, Khammam 36.8, and Hanamkonda 35.5.