Weather report: Untimely rains plunge Hyderabad into darkness

Hyderabad weather report: The untimely rains that lashed the Telangana State in the wee hours of Wednesday which brought cheers to the people from summer heat also left them in trouble for over 12 hours in many parts of the city due to power failure in majority of places across the Greater Hyderabad limits.

While many colonies in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hi-Tec city, suffered without power for about 10 hours, people in areas like Himayatnagar and Ramanthpur had to go without power till late on Wednesday evening.

In the districts, farmers suffered crop loss due to the sudden rains.

Dlisukhnagar, LB Nagar, Vanastalipura, Punjaguttaa, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills and parts of the Hi-Tec city were the worst hit by the power outages in the morning hours.

Emergency technical teams from the Discom have been deployed to restore power supply in the affected zones in Hyderabad. Officials said that the highly damaged transformers are being replaced with new one in some areas where the power supply was completely shut due to damage to the machinery and snapping of the electrical wires.

People were on the tenterhooks until the power supply was restored in the city. In many housing complexes people had to go without water for long hours. Many complained that they could not even cook food as no water was available.

The TSSPDCL officials said that the special engineering teams were monitoring the situation and would ensure that there was uninterrupted power supply in the city if there were more thunderstorms in the next 48 hours. The teams were receiving regular alerts from the Meteorological department on the inclement weather conditions in Hyderabad, they said.

Many habitations in TSNPDCL (Northern Power Distribution Company Limited ) covering old Warangal, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar districts were also affected badly due to heavy rains. Power supply was stopped due to breakdown in the power network.

Farmers in old Medak, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts are left disappointed and worried as their mango crop got damaged at a time when they were expecting good income. Maize and paddy farmers are expressing concern as they feel that the government may not buy the withered crops and requested the officials to rescue them from the loss.