Weathermen sound heat wave alert across Telangana

Hyderabad: As the Meteorological Department has warned that temperatures would rise further in several districts, The Telangana State Government has decided to shut down schools early. Required ORS pockets, fluids, glucose and other essentials in adequate quantities would be made available at all PHCs, Sub Centres, schools and Anganwadi centres. 108 vehicles will also be arranged if any person suffers heat stroke.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday held a teleconference with District Collectors and senior officials of Health, Education and Disaster Management departments in the wake of severe heat wave conditions prevailing in the State. The Chief Secretary observed that the day time temperatures have started rising considerably in many parts of the State with the approaching summer. He instructed the education department to issue necessary guidelines for the closure of schools early. Effort will be made to ensure all amenities to children appearing for examinations in addition to prioritising maintenance of power to all critical facilities like hospitals and drinking water supply schemes

The disaster management officials have been asked to initiate steps to sensitise people about the measures they should take to avoid the ill effects of heat wave conditions. The officials suggested that the movement of elderly people and children in the afternoon should be avoided. The MNREGA (Employment guarantee scheme) timings would also be adjusted so as to ensure that no worker suffers from heat wave conditions.

The Panchayat Secretaries and other officials concerned would conduct Gram Sabhas and publicise the do's and don'ts besides setting up water supply kiosks at market yards, bus stations etc. Fire department should also be on high alert. Somesh instructed the collectors to prepare their district specific heat wave action plans. All the departments have been directed to initiate an advance plan of action regarding preparedness, response, relief and mitigation measures to ensure zero human deaths due to heat wave. Accordingly, awareness should be created on the symptoms of heat stroke and its consequences.