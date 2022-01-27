Well-orchestrated attack by police, TRS goons to kill me

Hyderabad: MP Arvind Dharmapuri has alleged that the "Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad, conspired with local MLA and TRS goons to kill me, and there is no safety to my life."

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the BJP leader said he would move a privilege motion against the Nizamabad Police Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioner of Police and other officials with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, besides lodging complaints with the Union Home Minister, the Home Secretaries, State Home Minister, Home Secretary and Director-General of Police.

Arvind claimed there is no safety for his life in his constituency under the present commissioner of police, while giving reasons and, explaining the events that transpired against the backdrop of the recent attack on him. The MP said he had gone to inaugurate compound wall of a school in Nandipet constructed with MPLAD funds;there was no political activity in his itinerary.

He claimed that he was receiving phone calls from locals in Nandipet from the day before yesterday that about 25 people from Hyderabad had reached Armur in vehicles loaded with crowbars and knives to attack him during his visit. The same was informed to the Commissioner of Police and the ACP who assured to take necessary action for his safety. "The CP has repeatedly advised him to go ahead with his scheduled programme assuring to provide security. However, he threw up his hands at eleventh hour leaving him to attackers citing that he can't act as protestors were farmers.

Besides, he would not implement Covid norms as done in other districts. The evolving situation on the ground has been informed to the district collector who assured to give necessary instructions. But nothing changed on the ground. The tense CI accompanying him had made it clear that he can't decide whether to move forward or return unless higher-ups give him clear instructions- when there were a good number of TRS men behind and in front of his convey.

Barely there were only five-six policemen, who did not provide any security," he alleged. Repeated calls to the CP found no response. It was a clear case of taking him in to a planned laid out trap by the waiting attackers, he charged. The MP asked the DGP why no FIR was filed so far when an MP was attacked with knives, sticks and crowbars.

Against this backdrop, Arvind said he welcomed the proposed amendments to the All-India Service (AIS) officers' rules by the Centre in the interest of 130 crore people. At a time when some IAS and IPS officials under the regional parties turned 'servants to their incompetent political bosses'.