We’re taking slew of steps to streamline traffic management in Hyderabad: Sudheer Babu

Hyderabad: Traffic congestion, drunken driving, problems with traffic signals and congestion on roads is the common complaint of every road user in the city. Hans India’s reporter MM Farooqui speaks to the City Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G Sudheer Babu who gave a detailed insight into various measures being taken by the city police to ensure proper traffic and smooth traffic management, road safety and to curb traffic violations.

Traffic police is supposed to provide safety of the commuters and ensure hassle free traffic on roads. What measures are being taken in this direction?

The primary aim of the traffic police is to ensure safety and welfare of the commuters and integrate technology for their benefit. We are taking all best possible measures in that direction.

Accidents have gradually come down. To curb this, we have created a group in the name of Road Accident Analysis Group for scientific evaluation of every road collision. Police also coordinate with other departments including RTA, GHMC, SCB, NHAI, TSSPDCL and R&B. GHMC Engineers visit every fatal accident-prone spot to study if there were any defects in road geometry and rectify them immediately. We have been requesting the civic body to complete engineering works related speedily for safety of motorists and pedestrians. We have identified 65 major spots which require engineering intervention.

Despite regular checks, drunken driving has become a major problem in city particularly. How do you propose to curb it?

Hyderabad traffic police conducts checks between 12am and 3am. This helps in reducing accidents involving drunken drivers. Special teams are identify high risk areas where drunken drivers use and conduct checking. A sub-inspector has been made in-charge of the special teams. The violators are taken into custody and are produced before the court. It’s not easy for violators to escape.

What measures is the Traffic Police taking to create awareness among road users regarding traffic rules and road safety?

Traffic police regularly conducts awareness campaign on traffic rules and road safety in schools, colleges, offices and road corners. Several awareness programmes are also held in the Traffic Training Institution. People too should understand that rules for their safety and follow them whether a cop is present or not.

Traffic congestion on Hyderabad roads has become a problem for road users. What initiatives is your department taking to ease congestion?

Hyderabad city is the fastest growing city. In the last three years over 19 lakh new vehicles have come on road. Everyday around 1200 vehicles are being added. The traffic police have taken various initiatives to streamline the traffic including diversions, awareness, ROPE operation, deploying police officer from 6am to 12am on major junctions in the city. Heavy vehicles and private buses are not allowed to enter city before 10 pm, Adaptive traffic control system etc are in place. We are using the world’s best traffic management technology.