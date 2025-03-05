Live
- India charging 70 pc auto tariffs; Is Trump's 100 pc claim wrong?
- Alzheimer’s disease: Researchers discover role of key protein
- TN forced to fight for its rights: CM Stalin on delimitation row
- Trump announces capture of 'monster' behind Afghanistan suicide bombing, thanks Pakistan
- LeBron James Makes NBA History with 50,000 Combined Points
- Biju patnaik birth anniv delinked from PR Day
- Youth kills parents, sister for opposing online game
- Internal Strife In Congress Affects Karnataka Government, Minister Skips Crucial Meeting
- Second trial incineration of Union Carbide's waste to begin today
- LG, CM kick off plantation drive at Bhalswa landfill site
Just In
West Marredpally residents cry foul as sewage overflows on road
Around 80 residents took out a silent rally on Tuesday and protested against the apathy of officials
Hyderabad: The residents of West Marredpally staged a protest on Tuesday after Secunderabad Cantonment Board authorities failed to provide a permanent solution to the sewage water overflowing in their locality.
Around 80 residents took out a silent rally and protested against the apathy of concerned officials.
Protesters pointed out that the colonies have turned into a cesspool due to the overflow of sewage water roads are getting damaged. For the past two years, the locals have been suffering due to sewage overflow. The main issue is that drainage water is overflowing from nearby areas and the foremost need is an underground drainage pipeline, so that sewage overflow will stop. “For the past two years, we have been requesting the concerned officials regarding laying sewer outlet but whenever we complain, they visit and give temporary relief, but not permanent measures. Vexed with the long-standing issue, we have staged a protest to awaken the officials, said Shirish, a resident of West Marredpally.
“Whenever we complain, they only come and clear the area but no permanent solution has been given. Due to this, the groundwater is getting contaminated and also a foul smell is emanating from the sewage, which is unbearable. It has become a nightmare to the locals over here,” said another resident.