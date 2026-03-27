Westbrook School sets new benchmark

Westbrook International School was launched at Kavuri Hills by philanthropist Sudha Reddy, marking a fresh chapter in modern education. Founded by Sanjana Reddy, the institution champions curiosity-driven, student-centric learning.

Backed by the Tapasya School Group, academic leaders Koduru Madhusudhana Reddy and K. Padma Praveena aim to build strong foundations through global standards and hands-on experiences.

The grand launch saw educators and dignitaries gather, celebrating a purpose-led initiative focused on nurturing confident, compassionate learners in a progressive environment.