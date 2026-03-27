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Westbrook School sets new benchmark

  • Created On:  27 March 2026 1:21 PM IST
Westbrook School sets new benchmark
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Westbrook International School was launched at Kavuri Hills by philanthropist Sudha Reddy, marking a fresh chapter in modern education. Founded by Sanjana Reddy, the institution champions curiosity-driven, student-centric learning.

Backed by the Tapasya School Group, academic leaders Koduru Madhusudhana Reddy and K. Padma Praveena aim to build strong foundations through global standards and hands-on experiences.

The grand launch saw educators and dignitaries gather, celebrating a purpose-led initiative focused on nurturing confident, compassionate learners in a progressive environment.

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Westbrook International SchoolKavuri Hills HyderabadSudha ReddyModern EducationStudent-Centric Learning
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