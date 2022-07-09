Who will construct demolished wall: Parade Ground Walkers’ Association

Hyderabad: Recently for the Bharatiya Janata Party public meeting, the Parade Grounds compound wall was demolished. It is more than five days, yet the wall has not been re-built. Vexed with the issue, the Parade Ground Walkers' Association, which has put up two banners at the demolished spots, asking who would 'construct the demolished wall'? the Secunderabad Cantonment Board or the BJP.

After the photographs went viral on Twitter, many citizens tagged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, saying that being the city MP he would have to answer the citizens.

A signboard outside #Parade Ground in #Secunderabad asks who will re-construct the 3 demolished walls after the #BJPNECInTelangana conference was conducted at the venue? @SECBAD_CANTT [email protected] tweeted Krishna.

The Parade Grounds is a crucial part of Secunderabad's history and is known to have hosted many cricket matches right from the late 50s. Daily many walkers come to the ground for walking and jogging. Now when the wall has been demolished who will re-built it, tweeted Ravi.