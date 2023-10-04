Why only Sisodia, why not BRS or YCP involved in Liquorgate arrested: CPI

Hyderabad: CPI senior leader Narayana made sensational comments on Delhi Liquor Scam. He asked the media on Wednesday that why only Sisodia was arrested in this liquor scam? YCP and BRS leaders involved in liquor scam are safe outside.

BRS and BJP parties are only kissing and punching with understanding. If MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha did not go to jail in the Delhi liquor case, it was only because BJP-BRS has some understanding, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments are the height of his depravity. It is unethical for PM Modi to put out the words of CM KCR off the record.

Modi is tempted to say that BRS and BJP are not one. A Prime Minister level person spoke insultingly to the country. Why hasn't Modi government taken action against KCR's corruption till now? It would be good if the Congress and Left parties meet in Telangana as well as at the national level. CPI's Narayana said that it will consider working with TDP and Janasena in AP as well.