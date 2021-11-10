Why paddy procurement not started in TS?: Bandi to CM

Hyderabad: Why the paddy procurement not yet started in Telangana, despite the Centre having given a letter, asked State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Tuesday. Addressing a meeting organised as part of the 'Dappula Motha' programme by the BJP SC Morcha, he asked the TRs chief why he was still cheating farmers in the State, adding KCR "why are you passing time and not procuring paddy?"

Sanjay warned the CM would face the wrath of dalits if he fails to implement the Dalit Bandhu Scheme (DBS). He demanded the TRS chief to clarify whether he wants to procure paddy or not. He dared the CM to disclose as to who has been procuring paddy in Telangana for the past seven years.

The Karimnagar MP charged that the CM had promised to implement the DBS from November 4 but failed to deliver. "The party will not leave him until he implements it. The war has started with dappula motha, and from tomorrow, KCR will be taken to task", he asserted.

He questioned the excuses given by the TRS chief on implementing DBS and demanded that the cash credited under the scheme in 17,000 accounts of dalits be disbursed. "Every dalit in Telangana should be given Rs 10 lakh and BJP will not spare the TRS chief until he implements these demands".

Sanjay reiterated whether the CM would reduce VAT on fuel by five per cent or not. He again demanded KCR why he had not attended Parliament when bills on creation of Telangana were introduced. The BJP leader said "it is shameful for the CM to praise Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It was India that had provided 5,000 MTof wheat to Afghanistan. It was India that had provided Rs 500 crore to Sri Lanka. But, the TRS chief did not bother about all this, he pointed out. Earlier, a rally was taken out from the statue of Babu Jagajeevan Ram at Tank Bund to Dr BR Amedkar statue in Liberty to press for DBS implementation.

State BJP in-charge Tarun Chug, national executive members Eatala Rajender, Vijayashanthi and G Vivek, SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar and State president K Bhasha were among who addressed the meeting. Later a series of meetings were held in the State party headquarters, when party leaders discussed the Huzurabad by-poll victory, ensuing State Executive meetings, proposed "Unemployed Million March' on March 16 and the second phase of 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' from November 21.