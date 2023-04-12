Why you failed to convince Jindal's like AP, Laxman asks KTR

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dr K Laxman on Tuesday asked Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on why the State government has failed to take any initiative to convince the industrialists to establish a steel factory in Bayyaram?

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said that the Minister's remarks on belittling the BJP leaders, comes from the arrogance of being in power.

Brushing aside the allegations against the Centre, he said, the Minister might have studied abroad and in Pune and might speak English in an American accent.

Claiming he studied from KG to PG in Telangana and being a 'Pucca Local", Lakshman lashed at KTR speaking a bunch of lies with no head and tail to what he says. But, tried to project what he says in colourful terms to hoodwink people.

He said that the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 only talks about examining the feasibility to establish a steel factory in Khammam in Telangana under infrastructure development. Similarly, it was laid down to establish a steel plant in Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

The AP government had convinced Jindal Steel to establish a steel factor in Kadapa with mineral linkage from Obulapuram of Bellary obtaining permission from the Centre to get an allocation of 25 hectares. Why the Telangana government could not convince Jinda'ls to establish a steel factory in Bayyaram like AP, he asked.

He charged the government has not taken even initiative in that direction.