Widow performs bhoomi puja for Indiramma House

Hyderabad: TourismMinister Jupally Krishan Rao on Sunday performed bhoomi puja for the construction of Indiramma House with a senior citizen who was a widow.

The Bhoomi Puja for Indiramma housing program was taken up in Machinenipalli in Kollapur mandal. While the widow was performing the Puja, the locals objected to it and tried to stop. However, Krishna Rao pacified them and said that keeping widows away from auspicious events was a social evil. Keeping women who have lost their husbands away from auspicious events and banishing them from fasting and rituals was inhuman. “Discrimination against widows is a serious problem. We should stop considering and blaming widows as bad omens. Continuing them is discrimination against women. These evil practices have become an obstacle to the economic and mental growth of women. Such discrimination is not right in a progressive society. This social evil practice is a stain on our culture. The sooner such stigmas are removed, the better. We should all work together to sensitize the society,” said Krishna Rao.

The Minister said that the society should support making widows participate in auspicious programs like puja and so on. Inhuman customs should be eradicated. A widow who has lost her husband is not getting the minimum support from the society and is facing doubts and obstacles. Steps should be taken towards solving the problems of widows. There is a need to provide awareness to widows and stand by them, keeping in mind the problems and difficulties they are facing.

The house was sanctioned in the name of Lakshmi Devi, who lost her husband and has been living with her son. Since son’s wife was pregnant, he did not participate in the puja programs. However, Minister Jupally requested that Lakshmi Devi perform the Bhoomi Pooja.