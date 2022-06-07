Will fight till justice served to Hyd gangrape victim: Renuka

Hyderabad: Responding to Hyderabad minor's gangrape, senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury stated that the number of rape cases had gone up in Telangana State. She questioned leaders about the State of 'Bangaru Telangana'. She alleged that there is no protection even for the small kids in the State. She opined that the police officials are delaying the investigation in the Jubilee Hills rape case, as the accused are sons of top political leaders. The Congress leader asserted that many cases have been filed in the police station this year, of which, the accused in just 46 cases had been punished.

Renuka slammed the BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao for reportedly releasing the videos and private pictures of the victim in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case. She also added that Raghunandan Rao is making false allegations against Congress leaders.

She alleged that the police is not taking any action against Puvvada despite BJP activist Sai Ganesh from Telangana's Khammam district having mentioned that the leader was responsible for his death.

Earlier, Renuka had also appealed to the government to take action against state Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who has been accused of instigating cases against Sai Ganesh.

Senior Congress leader assured that she will not give up fighting for justice in the Jubilee Hills case and criticised the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and demanded to know why KCR had not reacted or released any statement so far on the case. She pointed out "She Teams" and asked what measures they have been taking for ensuring the safety of women. She said that both TRS and BJP are working hand in glove. She said that the pub culture in the Hyderabad was thriving.