Will strengthen economics, stats & planning depts: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said that an action plan would be formulated and implemented to further strengthen the economic, statistics and planning departments from the field level.

A team of State officials led by the Director of Economic and Statistics Department and District Planning Officers G Dayanand met with Vinod Kumar at the Minister's Quarters on Sunday. Vinod Kumar had a long discussion on the suggestions made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to strengthen the economic, statistical and planning departments.

Vinod Kumar said that CM KCR was of the opinion that economic, statistics and planning departments were playing an active role in the State government and more steps are needed to strengthen the institutions in these departments which are of the highest priority.

He said that the current policies followed by these departments were satisfactory, but there was a need to give postings to many IAS officers and some state level officers in these departments to make these departments work more efficiently.

The Planning Board VC advised the officials to prepare proposals for institutional strengthening from mandal to state level. Dayanand said that every year the office of the Director of Economic and Statistics Department publishes many publications with details of State government schemes, State development, welfare schemes and other statistics.

He explained the need to visit the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rajasthan to study various topics. However, Vinod Kumar advised the officials to prepare activities on the related issues.

The meeting was attended by the officials of the statistical department including D Siva Kumar, Kasthuri Venkat, B Venu Madhav, R Narasimha Chari, Harikrishna, Babu Rao, Venkateswarlu, Ashok, Venkataramana and Manya.