Will tell Rahul Gandhi about the impending loss: Jaggareddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Jaggareddy on Tuesday said that cost for election expenses in Telangana has increased. Earlier it was Rs 20 crores and now it increased to reached 30 crores. He said that there are many mistakes in the affairs of the State party.



Many people said that if the Congress does not come to power in the State this time too, their political lives will be damaged. He warned that if you behave like a child, you will suffer huge losses.

He said that the conduct of elections is not a matter of haste. He said that the rush of meetings and meetings is normal. The facts should reach the people at the field level.