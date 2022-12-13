Wind up New Year bashes by 1 am: Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police at a meeting with event organisers, managements of hotels, pubs, restaurants and gated communities, that organise New Year-eve celebrations on December 31, announced that the events should not be conducted beyond 1 am.

According to police officials, no minors should be permitted in programmes that are organised exclusively for couples. Age of attendees should be checked for entry. It is mandatory to collect a copy of the valid identity cards of the visitors. Complaints from neighbours of establishments hosting the New Year-eve celebrations will be treated seriously.

The police asked the organisers to use only box-type speakers and ensure that the noise levels laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board, which is 45 decibels, should be strictly followed.

During the meeting, a senior police officer directed the organisers to install surveillance cameras at the venues, have separate enclosures for couples. Singers and performers should not be allowed to mingle or venture into the crowd. No vulgarity or obscene dressing or obscene dances should be allowed. DJs will not be allowed in outdoor events; sound of musical events should not be heard beyond the premises.

"Any act which is likely to cause disturbance or adversely affect public safety or create hatred between different classes of people or hurt religious feelings of any person is prohibited. Strict action will be taken against such people. Any establishment violating any of the conditions laid down in the permission will be prosecuted. The punishment could entail closing and sealing the premises. Same conditions apply to all gated communities as well, he added.