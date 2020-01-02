Winter school on flow cytometry at University of Hyderabad

Kukatpally: The Skill Development Centre, School of Life Sciences, and University of Hyderabad will be conducting a week-long training programme on "Flow Cytometry" from January 20 to 26. The programme will be conducted in collaboration with the BD Biosciences, India.

The flow cytometry workshop will provide advanced training on cell sorting and Flow Jo data analysis in addition to skill development on its applications. The participants will have one to one hands-on experience on different applications. It enables the participants to plan, carry out basic research or clinical experiments, interpret and present the data. They will be trained on BD FACS Aria and BD LSR Fortessa equipment.

The course will focus on fundamentals and principles of flow cytometry, Quality control aspects of flow cytometer, instrument operation and optimization for acquisition, choice of fluorochromes and sample preparation, choice of controls and compensation, panel designing and gating strategy, Data analysis, statistics, interpretation and data presentation, cell sorting, research and clinical applications of flow cytometry.

Participants should be Masters in any branch of Life Sciences/B Tech or M Tech Biotechnology/B Pharm or M Pharm/PhD students in any area of Life Sciences/Technicians/Faculty/Scientists or anyone, who feels flow cytometry applications are relevant to their research/career. Email: [email protected] or phone: 04023134579.