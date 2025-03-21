Wiser since my election as ZPTC member: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday stated that while his temperament has remained unchanged since he was elected a ZPTC member, his wisdom has evolved. He emphasised that it is in his nature to call a spade a spade and that he will continue to do so, regardless of criticism from opposition parties.

He remarked that if he were to adopt a more diplomatic approach in governance, the opposition should also display similar wisdom, something he believes is currently lacking in the state.

Addressing 922 newly recruited employees of the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments at the ‘Koluvula Panduga’ event, Revanth Reddy responded to criticism from the BRS. He refuted claims that he has yet to grasp the nuances of administration, asserting that his government operates directly from the Secretariat, unlike his predecessor, who seldom stepped out of Pragati Bhavan. He highlighted that all ministers, including himself, are actively engaging with the public, addressing their concerns, and working to rectify the issues left behind by the previous BRS government.

Revanth Reddy further distinguished his government from its predecessor by emphasising its approach of governance with compassion and wisdom, rather than resorting to oppressive tactics. He cited the reopening of Dharna Chowk as an example of his administration’s commitment to democratic freedoms.

Regarding alleged social media propaganda by the BRS, Revanth Reddy accused the opposition of using ill-gotten money to fuel a false narrative against his government. He stressed the need for stricter regulations on social media to curb misinformation. Responding to criticism about the upcoming 72nd Miss Universe pageant, set to be held in Hyderabad in May, he framed the event as an opportunity to attract substantial investment and enhance Telangana’s global recognition. He pointed out that representatives from various countries will visit Hyderabad, positioning Telangana as a premier tourist destination.

Additionally, with over 3,000 media personnel from around the world expected to cover the event, he asserted that the occasion will elevate Hyderabad’s status on the global stage. In contrast, he accused the opposition of misappropriating public funds under the guise of organising the Formula E race. On the issue of MLAs’ letters for Tirumala visits, the Chief Minister remarked that such a situation would not have arisen had the previous government adequately developed pilgrimage sites like Yadagirigutta and Bhadrachalam.

Taking further jab at the previous BRS government, he criticised its failure to address recruitment on compassionate grounds for ten years. He claimed that his administration demonstrated wisdom by resolving this long-pending issue. He asserted that Telangana has set an example in government recruitment, challenging the opposition to name any other state that has filled nearly 59,000 positions within a year.