With just two more days to go for polls, Cantt-GHMC merger buzz gains steam

Hyderabad: As the electioneering draws to a close, the long-pending demand for the merger of civilian areas of the Secunderabad Cantonment with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has emerged as hot topic.

The locals of SCB are approaching leaders and putting pressure on candidates to make the merger issue main agenda in the segment.

Key aspirants---BJP candidate N Sriganesh, BRS’ LasyaNanditha and Congress’ Dr. G Venella---are leaving no stone unturned to reach the locals in every nook and corner of the segment. During their interaction the residents are urging the candidates to merge with GHMC which is very much needed. Even the aspirants are assuring that once they come to power, they will put the merger issue on the fast track.

With regards to the merger, during the recent visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a few members of the Residents’ Welfare Associations of SCB submitted letters to him. Along with this, pamphlets have been released and handed over to key aspirants by the locals.

Said Mohammad Faisal, a local resident,“For decades we have been residing in Cantonment with no infrastructure development. Still the British development and rules are being followed despite the SCB being the biggest among the 62 Cantonments. Development can happen only if the merger takes place’.

‘The eight-member committee formed long back has submitted the report. Only MoD should pass the order, the merger will take place, but the process is taking too long. This is possible only if the State government intervenes and holds talks with the Centre. We have been approaching parties and asking them to include the long pending merger issue as the main agenda in the segment.”

Sanki Ravinder Babu, general secretary, Cantonment Vikas Manch, an NGO, and also a resident, said “The cantonment has no proper development; no civil works can proceed without the Centre’s permission. For that merger is the only solution. We have been approaching the candidates to give assurance on the merger issue and also explained to them for growth and development of Secunderabad, the merger is needed. Let it be building by-laws or other facilities, locals have been facing hardship for owning properties.”