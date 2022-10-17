Woman creates ruckus in Meerpet, slaps a man with slipper

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman created a ruckus in Meerpet and slapped a man with her chappal. According to the sources, a few persons hit the woman's car slightly and the woman stopped their vehicle and abused them. Later, she slapped a man with her chappal and can hear demanding money to get repair her car. She said that Kothapalli CI Chandraiah is her uncle.



The locals on the spot demanded her to tender apologies to the man immediately. After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted her car to the Meerpet police station.