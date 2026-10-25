Woman ends life after video call to boyfriend for marriage in Hyderabad

A young woman died by suicide after making a video call to her boyfriend, in which she demanded that he marry her. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Madhapur Police Station in Hyderabad. According to the police, the deceased originally from Uttar Pradesh—was residing at SR Sadguru Residency in Chandra Nayak Tanda. She had a boyfriend, who hails from Uttarakhand, for the past four years; the two were also colleagues. On Saturday night, Vimal went to an event in Cherial with his mother. Around 2:30 AM, Archana made a video call to him, showing a chunni (scarf) tied to a ceiling fan and threatening to take her own life if he did not marry her.

When she subsequently stopped answering her phone, a worried Vimal arrived at her flat around 5:30 AM. Finding the door bolted from the inside, he contacted the emergency services via 'Dial 112'. Police patrol personnel arrived at the scene and forced open the door, discovering Archana hanging from the ceiling fan.

A forensic 'clues team' collected evidence, and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital. The police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation. It is reported that Vimal is already married but is currently in the process of seeking a divorce.