Woman kills her husband with paramour's help in Hyderabad

A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour here under Ghatkesar police station limits in Hyderabad. However, the duo was arrested by the police.

According to the Ghatkesar CI Chandra Babu and additional CI K Jangaiah, the couple, Anjaiah (57) and Bhavani was residing at NFC Nagar of Ghatkesar while their two sons were working in a private firm in Maharashtra and Hyderabad. Anjaiah who was an alcoholic used to harass his wife and her elder son. Fed up with harassment, the woman took her husband to an Ayurvedic doctor Gopi Satish Kumar (45). She asked the doctor to make her husband overcome alcohol addiction.

Bhavani met the doctor frequently and the duo entered into an illicit affair. On September 29, Anjaiah returned home in a drunk state and thrashed his wife following which she posted the matter to the doctor. Bhavani sought Gopi's help to kill her husband and the latter gave her sedatives to mix in the food. Anjaiah had the food laced with sedatives and was dozed off.

The woman and the doctor acted swiftly after he went into sleep and tried to strangle him to death. However, Anjaiah tried to escape from them but in vain, his wife hit him on his head with a large object. His death was instantaneous.

Later, the duo tried to picturise it as a road accident to the locals. However, the police found the accused during the investigation and arrested them.