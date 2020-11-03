Woman slips into nala during morning walk in Hyderabad, dies

An 80-year-old woman accidentally slipped into nala during a morning walk here at Gaddi Annaram division in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. She was identified as Saroja, a resident of Sharada Nagar.

According to the police, the woman slipped into the nala at Saroornagar lake and her body was found at the nala in Hanuman Nagar of Chaitanyapuri. The police recovered the body and sent to a hospital for autopsy.

Boy drowns in well

A 15-year-old boy died after he fell into a well at a temple in Meerpet. A Karthik, a Class 10 student went to Kashi Bugga temple and slipped into the well while standing on the steps. Karthik who did not know swimming drowned before.

The police retrieved the body from well and handed over to the family after post-mortem. The case is being investigated.