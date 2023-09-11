Woman’s dead body appears after owner of farmhouse digs it for laying pipelines

Rangareddy: The dead body of a woman found in a farmhouse in Chevella suburb of Rangareddy district created a commotion. Mallareddy, the owner of the farmhouse, came to lay the pipeline in the farmhouse. While digging the holes for the pipeline, a blanket first appeared in the middle of the rocks. The owner got suspicious because of this, while removing the soil further, the hands and legs of the woman appeared. He suddenly got panicked and informed the police.

The police who entered the field started an investigation on who killed the woman. The police cracked the case within 24 hours. The police found that a woman was identified as Shivalila alias Maisamma from Chevella village was murdered.

The police revealed key facts in their investigation.

Shivalila Alias Maisamma has been living away from her husband Nagayya since nine years. She met a couple named Satya and Kalpana at the toddy center of Moinabad. Shivalila asked both of them to give her some work.

Later, Shivalila was taken to the farmhouse where both the couple were working. Later, Sathya and Kalpana asked the farmhouse owner Mallareddy to join the Sivalila in the work. But owner Mallareddy reprimanded both of them as they were already drunk. The owner left the place telling that he will think about joining Shivalila. But after that Satya and Kalpana drank alcohol there.

The couple got into a fight with Shivalila in the drunken state. Both beat the Shivalila with a stick resulting in instant death due to head injuries. The worried couple buried the Shivalila in the farmhouse where they were working.

The next day, the owner Mallareddy wanted to dig holes for the pipeline. Shortly after starting the work, a blanket appeared in the middle of the boulders. The owner of the farmhouse was shocked to see the woman. After filing a complaint with the police, the police arrested the two accused. Murdering and burying a woman is being discussed locally.