Women activists jubilant as judgement day declared

Hyderabad: Nirbhaya got justice after seven year-long battle, as death warrant was issued to the four convicts and they would be hanged till death on January 22. Their execution would empower the women of the country and this will also strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system in India, said women activists in the city.



"The judgment that came after seven long years is a welcome note and I am happy for it. But, the judgment has come very late. Government needs to work on ways to speed up investigation and ensure early judgment in a time bound process so that we can contribute in reduction of such heart-wrenching incidents," observes DK Aruna, a former Minister of Telangana.

"I feel the soul of Nirbhaya would rest in peace after this verdict. Though the verdict is not critical as Disha's case, it is welcoming. I expect that, how cruel the men behave towards women in such incidents. At least 20% of such harshness must be shown towards these criminals and they should also feel the pain before they die," says Aakula Vijaya, president of Bharatiya Mahila Morcha, Telangana.

"Society needs sensitisation and adequate safety measures as well. Encountering the criminals or hanging them to death is only the solution. The Telangana government should work on how they can protect women. SHE teams and HawkEye are helping urban females, but the rural girls are left without any basic help as the places they are without any telecom connectivity and internet," according to Varsha Bhargavi, Founder, I Will Go Out. She said the state government spent money on construction of toilets for women, which are dysfunctional now.

"Finally, a day of great recognition for Indian judiciary. After 7 years of vexatious hearing, the judgment day is arriving on Jan 22. Hopefully this time no further delays, no more appeals, no more mercy please! Justice to the parents and to the society," said Sarala, Secretary, Bharatiya Mahila Morcha. "I hope people who misbehave with women learn from this, that they will not be spared," expressed Anuradha, a women activist.