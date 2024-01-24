Women innovators from TSIC at IISF 2024

Hyderabad: In the recently concluded India International Science Festival 2023, held in Faridabad, Haryana, two women entrepreneurs from Telangana, Poongothai Ayepalayam Ramaswamy and Pratibha Bharathi, nurtured by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), exhibited their innovations and connected with a vibrant network of female pioneers in science and technology, entrepreneurship, and others at the Women Scientists and Entrepreneurs conclave in the festival.

Poongothai Ayepalayam Ramaswamy

Innovation : New device to screen sickle cell disease

Sector : Health and Medicine

With over 25 years of experience in both academics and industry, the founder of Chrogene Aarogyam Biotech Private Limited, Poongothai Ramaswamy, holds a Masters in Human Genetics and a PhD in cancer genetics. Passionate about sharing knowledge, she gives lectures and is a registered patent agent. Her work on non-invasive diagnostics for sickle cell disease secured funding from BIRAC-BIG, TSIC, and the Amrit Grand Challenge. She received a grant of two lakh rupees from TSIC and got an opportunity to exhibit it on various platforms. TSIC helped her build the networking for the product.

Her innovation is a new way to screen for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) using a portable device. Unlike other methods that are expensive, their approach is affordable for mass screening, especially in rural areas. This user-friendly tool aims to change how we diagnose SCD early, making it accessible in places with fewer resources. It is designed to help tribal populations and save lives, especially those of affected children.

Advantages

Non-invasive screening

Portability and battery operation

Affordability and accessibility

Applications

Disease progression monitoring

Predictive device for blood transfusion

Treatment response evaluation

Key Features

Photo plethys mography (PPG) technology

User-friendly set up

Cost-effective and economically efficient

Pratibha Bharathi

Innovation : bio compostable products

Sector : Manufacturing

Pratibha’s childhood love for nature and a dream of becoming an entrepreneur fueled her commitment to combat plastic pollution. Recognising the harm of petrochemical products to the environment and life, she founded a company manufacturing bio-compostable alternatives made from the natural starch of corn. With a vision for a greener future, she aspires to provide the next generation with a healthier, pollution-free environment, fostering consciousness for clean air and vibrant, sustainable living. Her product was given an opportunity by the TSIC to exhibit on various platforms, such as T Hub, T Works, and others.

Her innovation on bio compostable products, a sustainable alternative to single-use plastics crafted from natural starch sourced from corn and potatoes. These eco-friendly alternatives fully degrade within 180 days in landfills. Serving as a comprehensive replacement for single-use plastics, they contribute to a lower carbon footprint, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and help preserve non-renewable resources, safeguarding the earth for a greener future.

Advantages

Rapid and natural decomposition

Reduced carbon footprint

Conservation of resources

Applications

Retail and packaging

Food service industry

Waste management

Key Features