World Earth Day: Greens to roll out initiatives to conserve natural resources

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Earth Day 2023, various voluntary organisations and social activists are taking different initiatives to raise awareness and preserve natural resources. The theme for this year's Earth Day is 'Invest your Planet,' and many schools celebrated Earth Day on Friday, highlighting the need to take small steps towards positive changes in the world.

Environmental enthusiasts believe that Earth Day is significant in drawing attention to the need for environmental protection, given the rapid rise of environmental degradation due to global warming and habitat destruction. Members of all walks of life come together to express their love for the planet and raise awareness about important environmental issues.

Sriram Reddy, a member of Hyderabad Birding Pals, stressed the need to protect natural resources and called for citizens to take responsibility and not wait for the government to take action. Reddy's group is hosting a half-day celebration of nature on Sunday, which includes a tree-planting activity in the world's largest Miyawaki forest, contributing to the restoration of the local ecosystem. The event will also feature a photo exhibition showcasing nature's beauty and its conservation by 50 invited photographers.

Sangeeta Varma, Vice President of Society to Save Rocks, emphasised the importance of conserving rocks as they play a vital role in ecological balance. The Society is exhibiting stunning rock photographs shot by its members at Lamakaan from April 25 to April 27, to raise awareness among people. Varma suggested that the government should come up with rock gardens, which help in water retention, lake revival, and groundwater levels.

Uday Krishna, founder of Vata Foundation, emphasised the importance of preserving green cover, as trees are being chopped down for road expansion purposes. Krishna also stressed the need for awareness among people and highlighted the state government's initiative in planting saplings. However, he noted that more needs to be done, as temperatures continue to rise every year.

Why is Earth day celebrated?

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970, when a United States senator from Wisconsin organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental issues. Rallies took place across the country and, by the end of the year, the U.S. government had created the Environmental Protection Agency.