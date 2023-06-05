World Environment Day Cyclists clean-up Ameenpur lake bed

Hyderabad: A group of cyclists took up clean-up of the Ameenpur lake bed on the occasion of the World Environmental Day on Monday under the aegis of the Happy Hyderabad Cycling, Hyderabad Cycling Revolution and NGO - Earth Needs You (ENY).

Cyclists, who promote alternate mobility, gathered at the Ameenpur lake from places like Miyapur, Madhapur, Gachibowli and Lingampally.

A few of the cyclists covered over 50 km distance to take up the clean-up activity.

Ameenpur Lake is a major spot for birdwatchers and photographers in Hyderabad where one can find flamingos, egrets, herons, cormorants, kingfishers, and river terns. Of late, garbage has been dumped all along the lake affecting its eco-system.