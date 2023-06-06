World Environment Day: Greens give a call to beat plastic pollution

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the 23rd Anniversary of Forum for a Better Hyderabad was held on Monday at Bansilalpet Stepwell in Secunderabad. Addressing the gathering, Er Vedakumar Manikonda, Chairman of FBH, highlighted the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, “Conquer Plastic Pollution - Solutions to Plastic Pollution.”

He emphasised the efforts made by government departments to reduce plastic usage and promote a healthy environment. Vedakumar acknowledged the role of GHMC workers in protecting the environment from pollution.

He stressed the importance of preserving nature as a valuable resource for all living beings in a plastic-free environment. Vedakumar urged citizens to take responsibility for protecting the land and preventing contamination caused by toxic waste, industrial waste, and plastic pollution. He emphasised the harmful impact of dumping plastic in open areas, which leads to the release of plastic waste and greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane, contributing to the climate crisis. He emphasised the need to reduce waste generation and promote practices of recycling and reusing.

Vedakumar also commended the efforts of MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao and Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar in conserving and restoring the dilapidated stepwells in Telangana, which have gained international recognition.

He highlighted the achievement of Telangana in the ‘State of India’s Environment 2023’ report, where it secured the highest score of 7.21 out of 10 for improving forest cover. Telangana topped the list among 29 States, showcasing significant progress in forest area, municipal waste treatment, and sewage treatment.

The event saw the participation of FBH members, representatives from civil society organizations including APSA, COVA, CHATRI, students from JBR Architecture College, Oxford Grammar High School, UNICENT, and members of Gandipet Welfare Society.

Architect G Suryanarayana Murthy emphasized the challenges posed by plastic pollution and the need for increased awareness. Sanghamitra Malik recited a poem on plastic ban, and Prof Neeraja released the book “Balachelimi Environmental Stories Contest -2023.”

The event provided a platform for raising awareness about plastic pollution and celebrating the efforts of various stakeholders in creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all.