World Stroke Day today: Doctors caution about strokes amid Covid

Hyderabad: Amid the Covid pandemic the level of stress among people with lifestyle changes is causing ailments like brains stroke. Severely and with primary symptoms, the stroke cases have been rapidly increasing recently. Doctors are reportedly pointing out the increasing spike among elders and youngsters in urban areas.

Marking the World Stroke Day (October 29) with the slogan 'minutes can save lives', doctors are alerting people to be cautious in dealing with hypertension and observe lifestyle changes during Covid.

A survey conducted by the ICMR found that Indians are at a higher risk of developing strokes with 105-152 cases of stroke per one lakh population. Three Indians are suffering from a stroke in a minute. Said Dr Devi Prasad, Civil Surgeon, Ameerpet Government Hospital, 'after lifting of the lockdown, many people are going to hospitals with stroke-related issues. Not just 60 years elders, but youngsters too are suffering from stroke due to hypertension'. The effect of any stroke stops functioning of that specific part of brain, sometimes leading to paralysis, he added.

Dr Subhash Kaul, senior consultant neurologist, pointed out that 'a stroke is a disease affecting arteries of the brain. Whenever an artery carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain gets obstructed by a clot, or ruptures - the specific part where this happens dies. There is also the possibility of a mini or temporary stroke caused by a floating clot, temporarily blocking the blood supply.

Lowering blood pressure, reducing obesity, making exercise a daily habit, limiting alcohol consumption, controlling diabetes, quitting smoke can reduce the stroke risk'. According to Dr Suma Kandukuri, consultant neurologist, 'very early treatment is the key when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. The brain tissue begins to die rapidly. The sooner treatment begins, the greater the chance of reducing or completely reversing the injury. Treatment must be given within the first 3-4.5 hours of the stroke. Balance of eye, unclear vision, facial drops, legs becoming weak, slur in speech are stroke symptoms, which need to be identified early.