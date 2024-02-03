Live
World Wetlands Day celebrated at Zoo Park
Hyderabad: As a part of the wildlife and nature conservation awareness programme, World Wetlands Day was celebrated at Nehru Zoological Park on Friday. Over 650 students from different schools and colleges participated in this awareness programme.
On this occasion, a photographic exhibition depicting the wetlands areas in India and Telangana has been exhibited at the Birds Schools area, where the zoo education officer briefed the students and visitors about the importance of wetlands in nature.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sunil S Hiremath, IFS, curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, said that the wetlands play an important role in biodiversity. It attracts a greater number of birds and aquatic species for nesting and breeding. In Telangana, there are three wetland locations, namely Manjeera, Pakhal, and Kapra.
Nehru Zoological Park is always at the forefront of promoting wildlife education by conducting awareness programmes on every Eco-Day.
Most of the students and visitors expressed their gratitude for the programmes conducted at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, and thanked the Zoo management for conducting wildlife and nature conservation awareness programmes.