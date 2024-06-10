World’s largest Miyawaki forest in Hyderabad to be expanded

Hyderabad: The world’s largest Miyawaki forest at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad will be expanded by an additional 100 acres.



Startup Stonecraft Group, a leading biophilic developer and eco-realty conglomerate, on Monday, announced that it will expand its successful flagship project ‘Stonecraft Woods Shamshabad’.

The world's largest Miyawaki forest integrates an innovative Japanese ecological restoration technique with a unique concept for daily living. As a net-zero emission and climate-responsive measure, it offers farm units encased by the Miyawaki forest.

The first phase of Woods Shamshabad comprises a three-year-old man-made forest that is already self-sustaining. The second project will encompass over 100 acres of total project land, offering 150 individual units sized 1800-3500 square yards.

“Woods Shamshabad Phase 1 exceeded all expectations, validating the growing demand for our most desirable sustainable living model. This expansion marks a significant step forward in our commitment to creating sustainable and net-zero communities," said Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder and CEO at Stonecraft Group.

"Phase 2 will provide even more opportunities for individuals and families to experience a unique daily living environment that prioritises well-being and conservational responsibility,” he said.

Woods Shamshabad Phase 2 will deploy a fast-growing forestation technique that fosters the rapid development of a thriving native ecosystem. Reiterating the existing 4,50,000 trees and plants, over 150 native trees and new plants will be cultivated, spawning an expanded, vibrant natural habitat for more than 141 species of birds and 126 native fruiting and flowering trees.

Beyond its stunning aesthetics, Woods Shamshabad is designed to act as a natural filter, cleansing the air and water within the village and surrounding areas. It actively sequesters carbon footprints, promoting energy efficiency and mitigating the impact of climate change. This dedication to sustainability extends to the diverse native plant life, which attracts a variety of pollinators and wildlife, further enriching the local ecosystem, Stonecraft said.

“We will continue to push boundaries of biophilic-driven sustainable development in more cities in India. The ongoing expansion aims to create a green future where economic growth and ecological conservation go hand-in-hand in urban and neighbouring urban regions.” Kirthi added.

Woods features sustainable housing options constructed using eco-friendly materials and incorporating green energy-efficient design principles. Residents enjoy access to fresh, locally grown produce through on-site organic farming initiatives, fostering a sense of self-sufficiency and a direct connection to their food source.

According to a CBRE survey, the growing demand for sustainable housing has seen a significant surge. The report also highlighted that green buildings have the potential to reduce emissions by 40 per cent and lower maintenance costs by 30 per cent.

Phase 1 of the project has 60 acres with 110 farm units built to cherish Woods Shamshabad as an heirloom property. The three-year-old forest has fully matured 4.50 lakh Indian trees and over 141 species of migratory and resident birds.